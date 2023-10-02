TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids will be able to learn about and get up close and personal with airplanes at various airports across Kansas this month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation will be hosting the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7. The event will visit 10 communities across Kansas and include science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) presentations.

Students will be able to learn from pilots, view airplanes and attend community events as part of the tour.

Image courtesy of the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The Fly Kansas Air Tour brings airplanes within reach for over 1,000 children in only three days – an experience we hope many will look back on as their first step into aviation,” KDOT Director of Aviation Bob Brock said. “Kansas maintains thousands of aviation jobs, and an interest in the industry could lead them to exciting aviation career opportunities in the future.”

Thursday, Oct. 5 Pilots depart Hays Regional Airport at 8:30 a.m. headed for Goodland Goodland Municipal Airport 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Colby Municipal Airport 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Scott City Municipal Airport 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dodge City Regional Airport 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 Great Bend Municipal Airport 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wellington Municipal Airport Noon to 2:15 p.m. Hutchinson Regional Airport 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Salina Regional Airport 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 Emporia Municipal Airport 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Topeka Regional Airport 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



For more information on the tour click here. To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.