MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission is taking a look at the final plans for a $47.2 million runway reconstruction project at the Manhattan Regional Airport. The presentation will take place during its meeting Tuesday night.

The City of Manhattan is expected to pay $4.4 million for the runway. More than 90 percent of the project is being funded by the federal government. The Federal Aviation Administration is paying for 100 feet of the 150 feet wide runway with other federal grants covering the rest.

Airport Director Brandon Keazer said it was important to maintain that 150 feet because of the charter aircraft that are used by Kansas State University and Fort Riley.

“All of K-State’s football charters, all of their athletic charters, the ones that K-State can’t operate on the commercial aircraft that flies in and out of here American Airlines they’ll bring in a charter,” Keazer said. “Just recently we had about 17 charters from Fort Riley, larger aircraft 737s and above depart Manhattan.”

Pavement construction is expected to start in April 2023 and last until that August. Keazer said they will work in phases to minimize the impact on flights, but there will be a month and a half where there will be no flights in or out of the airport.

The project will need to come back to the Manhattan City Commission one more time for final approval, but Keazer said it’s unclear when that will happen. The FAA needs to approve the plan first and give the green light to start searching for bids.