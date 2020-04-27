Food delivery drivers work to meet increasing demand while maintaining safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With the pandemic causing restaurants to switch to delivery or carryout only, it’s been a pretty busy time for food delivery drivers.

Justin Raines has been a part-time delivery driver for EatStreet as a side job even before the pandemic hit.

It’s become a popular gig that many people have taken up to make up for lost income.

Raines said since the pandemic hit, he’s been twice as busy, and he’s been trying to manage that increased workload while still staying safe.

“The overall picture, you know, I think if we’re sanitizing, keeping our distance, following the simple rules, it’s not as scary as you think,” Raines said.

He said he uses hand sanitizer before and after drop-offs and pick-ups and wears a mask. Customers can even choose to have their order left at their door.

Raines said some customers have been hesitant to choose that option for fear of being rude or making the driver feel bad, but he said that’s not the case at all. He added that most drivers completely understand and actually prefer that option as well.