TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Trinity Presbyterian Church announced on social media that their free food distribution in Topeka will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

For the last several weeks the food has been distributed at 10 a.m. and the organizers want residents to be aware of a time change for the next two distributions. There will be no distribution on Nov. 18.

There are no income requirements. Residents can participate by coming to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st Street.