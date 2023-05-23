TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jennifer LeClair with Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to discuss some resources and programs open to the community this summer.

“Feed the Need” is a food pantry created by teens for fellow teens. So now, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month, between 4 and 5 p.m., the food pantry is open to anyone in the community who may need it.

“As we are getting out of the school year and into the summer, food insecurity is going to be more and more of a concern for families,” LeClair said. “This is a way people twice a month can get a box that has all of the staples that you need.”

In addition to touching on the food pantry, LeClair also mentioned the upcoming Health and Wellness fair on June 16. The event is open to anyone in the community and is meant for people to educate themselves on helpful information and resources in the community to better themselves and their families!

It’s from 12-4 p.m. at the BGCT Teen Center at 112 SE 10th Avenue.

For more details, you can watch the full interview above.