TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harvester Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing 30 to 40 thousand pounds of fresh food on Tuesday, July 13 at the Gordman parking lot starting at 9 a.m.

The distribution is located at 3245 Topeka Blvd., the site of the former Gordman’s Department Store.

No ID will be required, but residents will be asked how many persons live in the household.

Volunteers are welcome and needed, and should arrive at 8 a.m.