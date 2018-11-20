Food preparations begin for Community Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The 51st annual Community Thanksgiving is just days away. On Monday workers at the Kansas Expocentre's Ag Hall began prepping food by cooking pie and slicing turkey.
One of the people helping out in the kitchen was Pauline Johnson. Johnson is 92 years old, and one of the founders of the original event.
"I think of the people that maybe wouldn't get out, and couldn't do it. and they'll still be thought of over thanksgiving so it's good," Johnson said.
Organizers said they're also asking for donations. They specifically need cranberry sauce, stuffing, and brown and white sugar.
They are also in need of cash donations, they've only reached about half of their $12 thousand goal.
