MAYETTA (KSNT) – More than a dozen food trucks will be gathering at Prairie Band Casino & Resort later this month for the second annual Food Truck Festival.

Natalie Fredrickson, a Prairie Band Casino spokeswoman, reports that the festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Food trucks that will appear for the festival include:

Vista Hamburgers

Soul Fire Foods Co.

Chef LaMona

Boys & Girls Club of the Potawatomi Nation

KS Snack Shack

Dj’s Catering

Pineapple Dream

Bobby’s Food Co.

Coco Loco Grill

The Burger Bus

Poppin Minis

El Cafecito

Poppin Squeeze

Flatlander’s Pizza

The trucks will be parked in the parking lot outside of the event center at the casino, according to Fredrickson. Live entertainment will also be on hand inside the casino’s Great Lake’s Ballroom for those who want to take their food indoors. The band “The Mix” will be performing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with “Wilder Horses” taking the stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests can also place votes for their favorite food truck in a ballot box located near the entrance of the ballroom, according to Fredrickson. The event will be open rain or shine to all ages. Prairie Band Casino & Resort can be found at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta.

The casino recently celebrated 25 years of operation in January. Numerous improvements and changes were made to the casino the previous year including the addition of new luxury accommodations, a full-service spa and a hotel expansion.