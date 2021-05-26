Food truck owner sees business pick up

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Food trucks are making a comeback after a year of living through the pandemic. For one Topeka food truck owner, his business is the busiest it has ever been since he bought the truck a year ago.

The owner of Pop and Squeeze food truck said fundraisers helped him stay afloat in 2020. Now, when he sets up in downtown Topeka he sees hundreds of customers a day.

“It’s getting busier downtown because a lot of the businesses are starting to come back,” owner Aaron Parrish said. “People are coming back to work and they are looking for something to do over lunch so it’s working out great for us especially down here on Wednesdays.”

Food trucks set up in downtown Topeka at Evergy Plaza on Wednesdays for lunch. Evergy Plaza also has live music on Wednesdays and the Splash Park is officially open for the season.