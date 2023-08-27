TOPEKA (KSNT) – Owners of some local food trucks partnered up to host one of the biggest Topeka events of the year.

The Topeka Food Truck Festival took over Gage Park on Sunday. More than 15 trucks were out offering people a wide variety of food from BBQ to shaved ice.

“It’s fantastic,” Robert Wall with Snowie Shaved Ice said. “I love the music, the environment, everyone’s nice and it seems like almost all of Topeka is here.”

Gage Park has always been a popular spot in Topeka, but it may have reached a new level as a handful of trucks brought thousands of people to the event.

“The excitement that everybody has, seeing the kids running around and having fun, that brings me joy,” Juana Izaguirra with Snowie Shaved Ice said. “To be able to give people something, also because it’s really hot out here, so being able to give them refreshments, that’s what I really love about being out here.”

An event as big as the food truck festival certainly needs space and accessibility for people to attend. One vender tells 27 News it had both.

“I think the location is really good because it’s in the middle of Topeka,” Wall said. “You’ve got the park, I’ve seen people at the zoo, the train station, they’re riding the train around, they’re playing with toys. There’s something here for everyone, it’s a great family event.”