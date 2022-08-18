LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth.

The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement.

The home was built in 1896 by local banker Paul E. Havens for his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Daniel Read Anthony Jr., who would take on a number of important positions in the community. From 1903 to 1905, he served as the mayor of Leavenworth and, following in his father’s footsteps, he would become manager and editor of the Leavenworth Daily Times in 1904.

However, one of his largest historical contributions came after he was elected as Representative of Kansas in Congress on May 23, 1907. Alongside fellow Kansan Senator Charles Curtis, Anthony introduced the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923 which was drafted to help end discrimination against women. However, the amendment would not be ratified by Congress until 1972.

Other important figures who visited the home included Susan B. Anthony, the aunt of Anthony Jr., and President Howard D. Taft.

Those interested in buying the home can check out its Zillow listing where it is priced at $315,000. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and covers 3,108 square feet.

The home is described as a two-story, wood-shingle-sided frame “cottage” in the Queen Anne style. It has early Craftsman influences and is bordered by a native stone retaining wall, according to the Leavenworth County Historical Society.