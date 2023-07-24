TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Rodney Harmon joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about “For the Kansas Culture Fest” happening July 27-30.

This is the festival’s first year, and many of the events are already full. The weekend will be a “celebration of art, history, heritage, knowledge, gratitude and well being” for the community of Topeka.

The festival kicks off on Thursday with the Black Tie Gala and continues throughout the weekend with performances, bus tours, art galleries and more. For a full list of events happening during the festival, you can click here.

To listen to the full interview and hear more details regarding the event and it’s meaning, watch the full interview with Harmon above.