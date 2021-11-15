For trying to kill jail guard, Topeka inmate gets more than 50 years in prison

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man already serving jail time in Topeka is now looking at a much longer sentence for trying to kill a corrections officer in 2019, according to the Shawnee County district attorney.

A judge sentenced Ray Anthony Miles, 57, on Monday to 653 months, or more than 54 years in prison, District Attorney Mike Kagay said. A jury previously convicted him in August 2021 on felony charges including:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery

Battery against a corrections officer

Already a Shawnee County Department of Corrections inmate, Miles was serving time for a 2012 misdemeanor break-in and assault. He was set for release in November 2019, but he attacked a corrections officer, Kourtney Flynn, while she was passing around a cordless phone for inmates to use on July 31, 2019, according to the jail’s Deputy Director Tim Phelps. When she asked Miles to return the phone for another inmate, he attacked her and pushed her to an isolated part of the jail. Kagay said Miles tried to stab the officer multiple times with a pen, and wouldn’t stop until other jail workers restrained him.

Miles’ 2012 conviction came from breaking into a Topeka TV station and attacking three employees with a knife. He spent 88 months in prison and was finishing a subsequent year in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections when he attacked the female corrections officer, according to Kagay.

Emergency crews took Flynn to the hospital with multiple face and head injuries after the attack. The Shawnee County Jail’s director confirmed to KSNT News Monday that she has since recovered from her injuries, and went back to work at the jail.