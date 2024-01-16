TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Regional Airport is expanding.

Tuesday, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA) approved Vaerus Aviation to expand, growing the Topeka Regional Airport. Vaerus’ facilities will make “substantial investments” to the existing hangars at the regional airport, according to a press release from MTAA President Eric Johnson. The aviation company will also be constructing a new complex adjacent to the existing hangar, adding 300,000 square feet to grow Vaerus’ presence at Forbes Field.

“Vaerus is an important part of our tenant community and we are eager to see them grow,” MTAA Chair Brian Armstrong said. “This is also and inflection point. It is the sort of project that will cause other aeronautical firms to take notice of Topeka.”

“Forbes is our home,” Patrick Traul, Vaerus’ Vice President and Director of Operations said. “This investment is good for our business but we also genuinely believe it sets a tone for what is possible at both Topeka airports. If you match the vision and resources of a private, for non-profit company, life Vaerus, with the MTAA’s premier real estate, you’ve got a powerful engine for economic growth here. We appreciate the MTAA’s willingness to work with us, to share our vision for the future.”

Vaerus Aviation is growing into one of the largest aircraft management companies in Kansas, according to the press release. Vaerus has a second base in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is one of only three flight department in Kansas, and the only management company in the region to achieve Stage III IS-BAO status.

