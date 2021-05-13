Forecast: Kansas farmers will harvest bountiful wheat crop

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a farmer harvests crops near Sinsinawa Mound in Wisconsin. A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday, April 29, 2021, alleging they can’t participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they’re white. The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 stimulus plan provides $4 billion to forgive loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a bountiful winter wheat crop this season, according to a government forecast released Wednesday.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated that the Kansas wheat crop will come in at 331 million bushels, up 18% from last year’s crop.

It forecast average yields in the state of 48 bushels per acre, an increase of 3 bushels from last year.

The agency also estimated that 6.9 million acres will be harvested in Kansas. That is 650,000 more acres of wheat than a year ago.

Its projections are based on May 1 crop conditions.