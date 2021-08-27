ForgeFest expected to bring thousands to Evergy Plaza Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – ForgeFest is expected to bring thousands to Evergy Plaza Saturday night. The event will include live music, beer, dancing, food trucks, yard games, contests, and prize giveaways.

Downtown Topeka Inc. and Washburn University have partnered up for this event that DTI President Rhiannon Friedman said will give young people an introduction to the downtown area.

“We’re really targeting that audience with students coming back into town and school starting back up,” Friedman said. “I’m just thinking this is going to be a good time to get out, interact with downtown on a weekend. It’s going to be just a blast.”

Friedman said they are expecting to see two to three thousand people downtown for ForgeFest on Saturday.

Josh Vowell Band will jump-start the party starting at 5:30 p.m and Familiar, a popular indie-rock band from Kansas City, will be headlining at 7:30 p.m. on the CapFed on 7th Stage. The full event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday.