TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tony Mattivi has been nominated as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning.

This comes after Kirk Thompson announced his retirement on Dec. 1, 2022. Kris Kobach, Attorney General-elect and Mattivi’s former opponent in the AG’s race, nominated Mattivi for the KBI Director position.

“Tony Mattivi is a highly qualified public safety professional with decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders,” Kobach said.

Mattivi worked in the AG’s office and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office before joining the Justice Department, according to a release. He graduated with honors from Washburn Law School and from Metropolitan State College of Denver.

“I’ve worked alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigations for three decades, and I know it is a crown jewel of Kansas law enforcement,” Mattivi said. ”I’m honored to be asked to lead such a premier law enforcement agency.”

The Kansas Attorney General nominates the KBI Director, then the Senate confirms the appointment. If confirmed, Mattivi would be the 13th KBI director in the agency’s history, according to a release from Kobach.