Former Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom running for US senate

A former Kansas City Chiefs player is taking his shot at Pat Roberts’ opening U.S. Senate seat.

Dave Lindstrom announced his bid for the Senate Thursday morning in Goodland, taking a conservative stance.

“With Democrats hellbent on unraveling President Trump’s agenda, it is critical that Republicans hold Sen. Roberts’ seat and bring Kansas values to Washington,” Lindstrom said.

Roberts announced in January he will retire after his fourth term as a Kansas senator.

Lindstrom retired from the Chiefs in 1986 and worked in business as a real estate associate, broker and Burger King franchise operator in the Kansas City area.



He said he wants to apply his experience in business to his political work in Washington D.C., and advocate for a strong military.



Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.