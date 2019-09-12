Former CIA executive, K-State student speaks at Manhattan 9/11 memorial

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – To remember the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a memorial service was held in Manhattan Wednesday evening.

Chuck Banks, a graduate of Kansas State University and former CIA Executive, was the keynote speaker at the memorial. He worked around the clock and slept on the floor of his office in the days following the attacks.

Eighteen years after 9/11, people in the Little Apple want to make sure attendance never dwindles at 9/11 remembrance events.

Banks shares this passion as well, as in addition to his in the CIA, he started his military career at Fort Riley 40 years ago.

“Last week the 82nd airborne lost another soldier I think it’s important the farther and farther we get that folks understand why that soldier was there, why was the Seargent first class in Afghanistan in the first place,” Banks said.

He said his speech wasn’t meant to be one of just remembering, but to really tell what happened and to remind people that 18 years later, the U.S. is still waging the war on terror.

“The challenge for me about 9/11 is that it’s not a story you can tie-up with a neat ending,” Banks said.

Riley Count Police Director Dennis Butler said as a first responder, events like these are so important.

“On this day 18 years ago, was the day that law enforcement, EMS and firefighters experienced the largest single loss of responders in this country,” Butler said.

The night ended with a candlelight vigil to remember all those who were lost 18 years ago today.