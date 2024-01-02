MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A former Manhattan City mayor has died at the age of 78 in Manhattan.

Roger Ernest Maughmer served on the Manhattan City Commission for six years. He was the mayor of Manhattan during the 1993 flood, according to his Obituary.

Maughmer moved to Manhattan in 1975. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 25 years before taking an early retirement. Later he worked as an appraiser with Simmons and Company.

“He’s very strong-willed, he told you what he thought whether you wanted to hear it or not and he had a very dry sense of humor,” Roger’s wife Barbara Maughmer said “I would sit there and after he’d come home from the meeting I’d say, ‘you could’ve said it a lot softer’ and he’d say we’d still be up there if I did.”

Before his death, Maughmer took a ride in a 1949 Suburban racecar he built over three years for his son Glen.

“He loved his cars and the racecar he built for our oldest son and all the racing they did together that was very important to him,” Barbara said. “Finished the 1949 suburban for him just a few months ago and took it to Wamego and he was just so surprised when he saw it finished. It was driving down the street and he was so pleased, he got into the car and didn’t get out he just wanted to sit there.”

A celebration of Maughmer’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 6, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left on the funeral website here.

For the latest news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.