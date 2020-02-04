Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos cheers on Chiefs at Super Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos spoke to K-State students on Tuesday, speaking on a variety of topics including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Santos also talked about how he helped end the civil war in his country and also told students how to work to achieve peace in the world.

Santos is a graduate of KU and was in Lawrence when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl 50 years ago. During his speech, he brought out his Chiefs hat and said he had the honor of going to the Super Bowl on Sunday. He even joked that his son is a Patriots fan and made him hold the hat during the speech.

Santos said he always feels welcome in the sunflower state.

“It was a great experience and I’m very happy for Kansas,” said Santos. “They told me when I studied in Kansas that once you live in Kansas, you’re always a Kansan and I feel like a Kansan.”

Santos was elected president for two terms and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016.