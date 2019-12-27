Former Colombian president to deliver lecture at K-State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Volunteers Tuesday said Christmas Eve is always a big night but they want to remind people that Christmas isn't the last day to come. Winter Wonderland is TARC's biggest fundraiser, and TARC helps people with developmental and intellectual disabilities get help they need. You can still stop by and see the light display and donate until December 31st. it's open in the evenings from 6 to 10. They just ask for a $10 suggested donation per car. Volunteers here say they are impressed with the turnout but it's important to keep the momentum going.

"It's very crucial and it goes to a great cause and it's the fundraiser for TARC and you get a lot of great people who are willing to do more so and pay for other cars to come through so it's pretty amazing what people will do," said Volunteer Phil Blume.