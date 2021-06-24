Former Doniphan County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for several crimes

TROY (KSNT) – A former Doniphan County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for several crimes.

Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy was arrested around 5:30 a.m. at 330 W. Poplar St. after KBI agents conducted a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keller was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021.

Keller was booked into the Doniphan County Jail.