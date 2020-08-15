Former Emporia State football player sues gun maker after losing leg in accidental shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Emporia State University athlete is filing a lawsuit after an accidental shooting.

Marquise Johnson played football at Emporia State in 2018 until he was shot in the left leg by a friend who was showing off his gun almost two years ago this week.

After the injury, he needed two surgeries at Stormont Vail to try and save his leg, but doctors couldn’t save it. They had to amputate it from below the knee.

Johnson’s friend, who accidentally shot him while they were in a car, thought the gun was unloaded because he removed the magazine where the bullets were. But there were still bullets in it, and one of them fired into Johnson’s leg.

Johnson’s lawyer said the gun lacked multiple safety features that would’ve prevented the shooting.

Now, he’s suing the makers of the gun Beretta Corp and Fabbrica D’armi Pietro Beretta, and Bass Pro Shop for compensation.

“This is not a suit to try to outlaw guns, or to try to infringe on anybody’s second amendment rights. This is a suit to try to make sure that guns are made safer,” David Morantz, Johnson’s lawyer said. “It’s also a suit to try to get compensation for Marquise to help him with the medical needs that he has for the rest of his life. He’s gonna face challenges both medically, personally, physically, emotionally that none of us that have been through something like this can even fathom.”

Johnson is also suing his friend who accidentally shot him in the left leg.

His lawyer said the liability suit was filed last week and doesn’t expect a trial until at least next year.