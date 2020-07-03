Former Emporia State softball player dies after giving birth

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Emporia State softball player passed away giving birth Thursday, according to an Emporia State Athletics press release.

Jacie Stephens Cochran died after giving birth to her first child, Jaxon Jay, due to complications during the birth.

Cochran played as a catcher on the softball team from 2013 to 2017 and was a second-team All-MIAA selection as a senior after hitting .333 as the Hornets advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship game.

My beautiful angel in heaven ❤️ https://t.co/2VVeQtgnq5 — Cale Cochran (@CCochranCHS) July 3, 2020

She is survived by her husband and former student assistant Emporia State football coach Cale Cochran and her newborn son, Jaxon Jay.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who wish to support the family.