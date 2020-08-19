Former Fort Riley soldier sentenced for distributing information on explosive devices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Fort Riley soldier was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prisons for distributing instructions on how to make explosives, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

He joined the Army in June 2017 and served as an infantry soldier. He was transferred to Fort Riley in July 2019.

McAllister said the FBI learned Smith used social media to give out guidance to others on how to make improvised explosive devices and spoke about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group. McAllister added that from Fort Riley on Sept. 20, 2019, Smith sent a someone working undercover for the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device.

McAllister said Smith will serve three years on supervised release after he serves his prison time.