Former governor encouraging Treasurer LaTurner to run for congress instead of senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday, former Governor Jeff Colyer called on Treasurer Jake LaTurner to seek the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District of Kansas, instead of running for Senate.

“The citizens of the Second Congressional District are solid, conservative folks who deserve to be represented by a Republican that shares their values,” said Colyer. “I’m calling on Jake LaTurner to end his campaign for the United States Senate and instead seek the Republican nomination for the United States House in the Second Congressional to ensure we keep the seat in Republican hands.”

Colyer said this would help the state in two ways — “by giving us a viable conservative option in the Second District and helping to clear the logjam in the Senate race.”

LaTurner is a lifelong resident of the Second Congressional District and native of southeast Kansas.