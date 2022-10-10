TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018.

Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with Shawnee Heights paid him a flat fee for each route, instead of for time worked. Meredith says that’s not fair — and decided to call it quits, something he didn’t want to do.

“I welcomed every kid on the bus and I said goodbye to every one of them in the afternoon,” Meredith said. “It is something I miss, I never thought I would but it’s part of the family.”

Sixty-seven miles northwest of Shawnee Heights is the school district of Onaga. With a 256 mile radius, and only five bus drivers, USD 322 had to make a plan to avoid their own bus driver shortage.

“We build our routes based on time so we’re assuring our students can get places on an equitable amount of time,” Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft said. “Some of our routes will have more students but the time is roughly the same.”

Onaga pays their bus drivers by the hour, usually securing a little over 3 hours per shift. Around the area, USD 501 Topeka Public Schools, USD 345 Topeka Seaman, and USD 437 Washburn-Rural all pay their drivers by the hour as well.

Meredith tells 27 News that he is considering taking legal action on the issue.