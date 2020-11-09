Former Kansas governor, U.S. Secretary Sebelius reflects on work with President-Elect Biden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In an Election Day that lasted closer to a week than a single day, Joe Biden was declared the elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday by the Associated Press.

Former Democratic Kansas Governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius worked with Biden when he was a senator and vice president. As KSNT News found out, Sebelius thinks this will be his best work yet.

“I felt enormously relieved that the race had been called, and I just felt elated,” Sebelius said.

Sebelius has known Biden over the last 20 years, working closely with him when she served the Obama administration as secretary.

“He’s one of the nicest people on the face of the Earth,” Sebelius said. “He’s just a good, kind-hearted man.”

Sebelius worked with Biden when he developed the Recovery Act, which was intended to help struggling Americans recover from the 2008 to 2009 recession.

However, one of her favorite memories of Biden with politics at all. Instead, it is a memory of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at his house.

“It reminded me of my dad and the way he loved St. Patrick’s Day, and the way he embraces his Irish heritage,” Sebelius said. “It always felt very much like home.”

Now, years later, Sebelius is confident President-Elect Joe Biden will do what it takes to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and bring the country together.

“I am absolutely convinced that he is taking the office in order to restore America, to bring us back together, to be a healing president,” Sebelius said. “That’s exactly what we need right now.”

Sebelius also got to know Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris when she was the attorney general of California and a state senator. She feels just as confident in Harris abilities, she said.