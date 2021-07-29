Former Kansas jail admin & mother face theft, misusing public funds charges, state investigators say

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Kansas jail administrator and her mother are facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the agency announced Thursday.

Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, was arrested on charges including:

Theft

Misuse of public funds

Official misconduct

Making false information

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to commit official misconduct

Conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds

Conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument

Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator when investigators started looking into former employees at the facility in 2019, according to the KBI.

Authorities took Lindbery into custody after finding her in Minneapolis, Kan. They also arrested her mother, Joyce Jasper, in Concordia for theft stemming from this case as well. Lindberg was booked into the Saline County Jail, and her mother into the Cloud County Jail.

The KBI said it expects to make more arrests stemming from the investigation into Cloud County Jail employees as well. The Lincoln County Attorney plans to serve as a special prosecutor in the case against those who are arrested as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.