Former KU volleyball assistant coach gets 60 days for stealing players’ underwear

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The former University of Kansas assistant volleyball coach who was charged with stealing players’ underwear was sentenced Friday.

Skyler Yee, 24, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation, and must be registered as a sex offender for 15 years for two counts of felony residential burglary.

The conditions of his probation include being prohibited from coaching any sport, no contact with women under the age of 18, and he must pay $5,113 in restitution.

On December 31, 2018, Lawrence Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in Lawrence. That same night, another break-in was reported at the home, and the residents noted that a break-in also occurred at their friends’ apartment.

On February 4, LPD detectives determined that Yee was the suspect and searched his home.

During the search, they found drawers with underwear tucked inside that were labeled with the names of current and former university players and one member of an under-18 volleyball league that he coached.

He was arrested later that day.

Yee was originally charged with 15 counts, including burglary and theft, but 13 of those charges were dropped.