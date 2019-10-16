Former Manhattan High School student receives Nobel Prize

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Harvard Professor that attended high school in Manhattan was awarded a Nobel Prize in economics on Monday.

Michael Kremer was part of a team that received the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for their research on alleviating poverty.

The Manhattan Mercury reported that Kremer attended Manhattan High School in the 1980s before leaving early to attend Harvard University.

Kremer is now the Gates Professor of Developing Societies in the Department of Economics at Harvard University and has a long list of accolades preceding his Nobel Prize.

Harvard cited Kremer as a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Presidential Faculty Fellowship, and was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

He was also named one of Scientific American’s 50 researchers of the year, and has won awards for his work on health economics, agricultural economics, and on Latin America.

His recent research has examined education, health, water, and agriculture in developing countries.

Kremer’s team was made up of himself, Esther Duflo, and Abhijit Banerjee. Their research took them far from the classrooms and into the field of some of the most impoverished nations.

This work in agriculture, education, and health has benefitted millions of poor people around the world.

The Harvard Gazette reported that millions of Indian children have been helped from tutoring in schools and spending on health care has increased in several nations all thanks to their research.

Esther Duflo was the second woman to ever win this Nobel Prize and was the youngest person to receive the award.