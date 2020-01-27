Former Marshall County Clerk imprisoned for misuse of public funds

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The former Marshall County Clerk has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for felony misuse of public funds.

Sonya Stohs, of Maryville, misused county funds for personal use over a period of several years, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Monday, Judge John L. Weingart sentenced her to 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and 24 months of post-release supervision. He also ordered Stohs to pay $372,003.12 in restitution to Marshall County and $438 in investigative court costs.

Stohs pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony misuse of public funds. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service.

They found that between May 2013 and April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000.