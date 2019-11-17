Former MLB player shares story of overcoming addiction at Valeo’s Unmasking Stigma Benefit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Valeo Behavioral Health Care hosted its 3rd Annual Unmasking Stigma Benefit.

The event featured Major League Baseball great Darryl Strawberry as the keynote speaker.



On the outside, the four-time World Series champion and eight-time all-star seemed to have it all.



“I won championships, I got trophies and all that,” said Strawberry. “I did it all.”



Yet, he struggled with addiction and mental health throughout his career.



“A lot of people were pointing fingers just because of being a professional athlete, you shouldn’t have problems,” said Strawberry. “Brokenness is real. It doesn’t matter how famous you get or how successful you are.”



While his struggles with addiction played out in front of the entire world, what people couldn’t see was where all of it stemmed from. His father was an alcoholic and was abusive towards Strawberry and his family when he was younger.

“My pain led me to my greatness,” said Strawberry. “But, my greatness would eventually lead to my destructive behavior.”



With the support of those around him, he was eventually able to overcome his struggles.



“I just had people sticking with me,” Strawberry said. “That’s what really allowed me to be an overcomer. I mean, I can sit here and say I was a victim because you know, what happened. But, I’m not. You know, I’m an overcomer because of people.”



By sharing his story, Strawberry helped Valeo Behavioral Health Care spread a message of hope to the community.



“We believe that people can become well and we’re here to ensure that,” said Chairman of the Board Frank Henderson Jr. “It’s absolutely critical that people have that message of hope.”

Together, they’re letting people know that they don’t have to mask their pain and that help is never far away.

For more information about Valeo Behavioral Health Care and the services they offer, click HERE.