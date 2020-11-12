Former Seaman High School student charged with sexual exploitation of minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Seaman High School student, Thomas Faulkner, 21, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of a child.

Candace LeDuc, Director of Communications for the Seaman School District, confirmed Faulkner was a former USD 345 student. LeDuc said the district does not release student behavior records.

Faulkner was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday and bonded out the next day.

KSNT has reached out to the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office and will update this story as more information is made available.