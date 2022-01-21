Former Seaman teacher faces 15 to 30 years for child porn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former coach and teacher at Seaman High School pleaded guilty Friday to producing child porn.

Jeff Pierce, 41, was arrested in September 2020 for soliciting sexually explicit images from teenage boys on social media. One of the victims was his student.

Pierce faces between 15 and 30 years in prison when a federal judge sentences him on April 27.

Pierce, had his first court appearance in September of 2020 after being charged with sexual exploitation of minors yesterday. Pierce plead not guilty to charges at that hearing.

