Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach attends protest at Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Secretary of State and Trump ally Kris Kobach spoke to crowds of maskless protestors outside the Kansas State Capitol on Wednesday.

Kobach spoke about the election certification process happening in Congress. Kobach formerly ran in GOP primary for Pat Roberts former seat in the US Senate, but loss to Roger Marshall who was at the Capitol building today.

Kobach quoted a part of the Constitution that says State Legislators are to decide their electors, a prominent stance brought up in todays House of Representatives objections against Joe Biden’s victory.