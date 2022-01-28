TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County prosecutor could be disbarred after the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys determined Jacqueline Spradling be disciplined for “…conduct during the prosecution of criminal cases.”

The panel unanimously recommended that Spradling be disbarred, and recommended her license be “indefinitely suspended. Spradling said she should receive no discipline.

The Kansas Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on Feb. 4 to determine Spradling’s fate.

In January of 2020 a panel of attorneys recommended a former Jackson County special prosecutor face ethics charges for allegedly misleading jurors who found a man guilty of sex crimes that were later thrown out on appeal.

The group of lawyers reviewed an investigation into the special prosecutor, Jacqie Spralding, by the Kansas Disciplinary Administrators Office. They concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe Spralding violated the state’s code of conduct in the 2017 convictions against Jacob Ewing for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, battery, and other charges.

When the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the Holton man’s convictions in 2019, it said Spradling’s misstatement of evidence in the closing argument of that trial inflamed “passions and prejudices of the jury” and denied Ewing his right to a fair trial.

There will be a public hearing before a separate committee to develop a recommendation for the Kansas Supreme Court about whether or how Spradling will be sanctioned. Potential penalties include public censure, license suspension or disbarment.

Spralding also remains under scrutiny by the state disciplinary administrator’s office for her role in the Shawnee County murder trial of Dana Chandler, whose conviction was overturned in 2018.

In 2018 The Kansas Supreme Court reversed premeditated first-degree murder convictions of a former Topeka woman in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee.

On Friday, the court found former Shawnee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqie Spradling, the lead prosecutor in the case, falsely told the jury that Dana L. Chandler had violated a nonexistent protection from abuse order in her divorce case.