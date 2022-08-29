TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former city council member who won a city council seat in 2009 by one vote, the closest election in Shawnee County history, has died.

According to his obituary, Robert E. Archer passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a battle with cancer.

Archer is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children, Christy and Ben, and four granddaughters.

The veteran graduated from the Georgia Military Academy and received a degree from Florida Southern College in 1969 and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina in 1976.

He became a city council member in 2009 then a Shawnee County Commissioner in 2013, a position he held until 2019.

In his obituary, Archer’s family described him as a kind, caring, thoughtful, and witty man who will be missed tremendously.