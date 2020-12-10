Former Shawnee County Sheriff Richard Barta dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Shawnee County Sheriff Dick Barta has died, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Barta had a four decades-long career in law enforcement. Barta started in the Kansas Highway Patrol, then served as the Shawnee County Sheriff for 12 years.

This morning we learned of the passing of retired @kshighwaypatrol Major and former @ShawneeSheriff Richard “Dick” W. Barta.



We share in the grief of this great loss to our community and send our condolences to all who knew and loved former Sheriff Barta. pic.twitter.com/XkU9Z47X59 — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) December 10, 2020

Sheriff Barta enjoyed a 29-year long career with the Kansas Highway Patrol and retired at

the rank of Major in 1997.

Following his retirement, he worked as an enforcement officer with the Kansas Lottery Commission Security Division until 2000.

In March of that year, Sheriff Barta was selected as the Shawnee County Sheriff by the Republican Precinct Committee and appointed by Governor Graves.

Sheriff Barta was elected Sheriff in November of 2000, 2004 and 2008.