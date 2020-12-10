Former Shawnee County Sheriff Richard Barta dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Shawnee County Sheriff Dick Barta has died, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.
Barta had a four decades-long career in law enforcement. Barta started in the Kansas Highway Patrol, then served as the Shawnee County Sheriff for 12 years.
Sheriff Barta enjoyed a 29-year long career with the Kansas Highway Patrol and retired at
the rank of Major in 1997.
Following his retirement, he worked as an enforcement officer with the Kansas Lottery Commission Security Division until 2000.
In March of that year, Sheriff Barta was selected as the Shawnee County Sheriff by the Republican Precinct Committee and appointed by Governor Graves.
Sheriff Barta was elected Sheriff in November of 2000, 2004 and 2008.