Former St. George Elementary school counselor arrested for sex crimes with a student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man was arrested on Saturday for sex crimes that were described as “teacher with student.”

The Riley County Police Department arrested 34-year-old Kristofer O Brion Bailey on Saturday morning. He was arrested for a charge listed as unlawful sexual relations, teacher with a student under 16.

Bailey was a counselor at St. George Elementary in the Rock Creek District. The district superintendent told KSNT News, Bailey resigned in Spring of 2019.

Bailey’s bond is listed at $5,000. The Riley County arrest report lists that he is no longer confined at the Riley County Jail.