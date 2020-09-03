Former student reacts to Seaman High teacher’s child pornography charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stephanie Perry was shocked to hear her eighth grade history teacher, Jeff Pierce, was arrested for possessing and producing child pornography.

At the time, Pierce was teaching at Washburn Rural. Pierce was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on Wednesday. Pierce was found with the pornography Wednesday, prosecutors said. The production crimes took place in March.

Perry said she had a good experience with him as a teacher and was shocked and disturbed by the news.

“I was shocked because I didn’t see this coming because if you can’t trust your teachers then who can you trust,” said Perry. “And if you can’t trust your kids teachers, who can you trust.”

If convicted, Pierce could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each production count. For each possession count, Pierce could face up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

The FBI will be releasing more information on Thursday with contact information for reporting any information related to this case and a contact for victim services. Counseling services are immediately available at the school for staff and students impacted in any way.

