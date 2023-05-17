TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year marks the 69th anniversary of the historic Brown v Board of Education Supreme Court decision which brought an end to racial segregation in schools. For the first time, we’re hearing a collection of interviews from former students who witnessed the process of school desegregation.

This morning, the Brown v Board Sumner Legacy Trust released a unique collection of 32 student video interviews with nine different interviewees. They highlight the physical conditions, personal stories, and the profound impact that the Brown v Board of Education decision had on schools.

“It’s the truth. Somebody gets to tell their own truth, like I said, I don’t have a unique story, I just have my story to tell, and it’s not told from hearsay, it’s not told from speculation, or any of those things, or what the paper may have printed,” says Eric Napue, one of the Interviewees and Topeka native.

The footage captures their reflections on a student-led boycott at Topeka High, the riot at Highland Park and other civil rights issues of the time. The interviewees emphasized the importance of unity and community collaboration to bring about positive change.

“If you don’t know what these types of things ever were, then how does anyone ever know there was anything wrong? Thankfully, things have moved on where everybody kind of has rights to do and live where they want to and get educated like they want to,” Napue said.

One board member wants everyone to know about the history made in Topeka and that there is a group of Topekans who truly care about the difference they can make.

“Topeka has a unique experience of creating a case that won for equality, not only for Topeka, but for America, and for the world,” says Marty Patterson, a BvBSLT Board Member.

To watch these video interviews, click here.