Former TCF employee found guilty of unlawful sexual relations wants conviction dismissed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/AP) – A former Topeka Correctional Facility employee found guilty of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate is asking a judge to throw out the conviction.

Tomas Co, a former TCF dental lab instructor at the women’s prison in Topeka, was charged with six counts of criminal abuse of inmates and found guilty on one count in January. The conviction was for a woman who said Co touched the inside of her knee and thigh.

Co’s attorney, Chris Joseph, filed a motion Friday arguing that Co’s type of touching doesn’t constitute as “lewd” touching under state law. The motion also asks Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios to acquit Co based on insufficient evidence.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office would file arguments in response to the defense motion.

Inmates in the dental lab complained for five years about alleged sexual harassment and unwanted touching by Co, who was finally dismissed by TCF in December 2018.