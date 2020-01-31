Former TCF employee found guilty of unlawful sexual relations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Topeka Correctional Facility employee was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing women inmates.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tomas Co was employed for several years in the dental lab at TCF.

Co was charged with five felony counts of unlawful sexual relations and was found guilty on all of those charges Thursday.

“Allegations like these are often very difficult to prove and the investigation was far from perfect. However, these brave women came forward and they were willing to subject themselves to scrutiny in order to secure justice for all of Tomas Co’s victims,” Kagay said. “I would encourage anyone who is the victim of a sexual assault to report that to law enforcement so that we can continue our fight against all forms of sexual assault here in Shawnee County.”

Co could face up to 11 years in prison.