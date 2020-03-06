Former TCF employee sentenced for unlawful sexual relations with an inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Topeka Correctional Facility employee has been sentenced to 32 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Tomas Co, a former TCF dental lab instructor at the women’s prison in Topeka, was charged with six counts of criminal abuse of inmates and found guilty on one count in January. The conviction was for a woman who said Co touched the inside of her knee and thigh.

His attorney asked for the judge to throw out the case in February, arguing that Co’s type of touching didn’t constitute as “lewd” under state law.

He was granted an appeal bond of $50,000 over our objection.