MAYETTA (KSNT) – Mark your calendars. The former host of The Tonight Night Show host is planning a stop in the Sunflower State later this year.

Acclaimed comedian Jay Leno is coming to Prairie Band Casino & Resort this fall. According to the casino’s Facebook page, Leno will perform his stand-up comedy act at there on Friday, Nov. 10.

Prairie Band will host a giveaway on Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m.

Leno hosted the Tonight Night Show for more than 20 years, after a career in stand-up comedy.