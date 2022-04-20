TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Topeka councilman who served eight years representing District 6 and one term as Deputy Mayor has died.

Clark R. Duffy was 73 when he died on April 17. A native of Abilene, Duffy graduated from Dickinson County Community High School and then went to McPherson College before enlisting in the Marines and serving during the Vietnam War, according to his obituary.

When he came home, Duffy went to Kansas State University to earn his undergraduate degree and obtained a MA at Colorado State University. After retiring, Duffy taught in the Political Science Department at Washburn University and worked on his farm.

A celebration of life will be held for Duffy on Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Celtic Fox in downtown Topeka.