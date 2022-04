TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Topeka councilman arrested in connection with a domestic incident on Sept. 5, has been found not guilty.

Jensen had been booked into the Shawnee County Jail for a domestic violence incident. The arrest on Sept. 13 was in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on September 5 in the 800 block of S Kansas Ave.

During his jury trial, Jensen was found not guilty of criminal damage to property, not guilty of domestic battery, and not guilty of criminal restraint.