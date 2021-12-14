Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran named interim city manager

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted Tuesday night for Bill Cochran to be the interim city manager.

Cochran will take the place of Topeka’s current city manager, Brent Trout, whose resignation will take effect on December 31st this year. Cochran will take over at that time, then serve in the capacity of city manager until someone is chosen to permanently fill the role.

Cochran was Topeka’s police chief until he retired earlier this year. He is currently serving as chief of staff to the Topeka City Manager. The vote to appoint Cochran as the interim city manager was not unanimous, passing with a 7-3 vote. Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla was among those who voted against the appointment.